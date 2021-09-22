Best Dressed Emma Corrin – Princess Diana Would Have Agreed

September 22, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Our absolute FAVORITE outfit at The Emmys. We had never heard of 25 year old actress Emma Corrin before last night – turns out, she played Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown. THIS is a modern woman not afraid to look different. First of all, please note her simple non-aggressive makeup. She looks natural and pretty – the polar opposite of a Kardashian. The simplicity of her Miu Miu dress is startling – no plunging neckline, no glitter, no provocative slits up to the hip. Just a beautiful futuristic silhouette, with a matching headpiece and gloves. We could live without the black nails, but they do add whimsy…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *