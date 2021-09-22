Jaden Smith Prefers To Educate Himself

Jaden Smith, 23, is showing off a suit from his own fashion collection, MSFTSrep, at the British Vogue party during London Fashion Week. We assume the odd name means “misfits republic” and he’s partners in the brand with sister Willow and a few friends. When he’s not designing, Jaden is skateboarding or making music. In 2016 he was the first male model to wear a skirt in the Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign – hence the skirt-like attachment to his pants above. Jaden is clearly smart and creative – it’s too bad he and his sister Willow don’t believe in higher education – no college for them.

