Dua Lipa And The Hadid Family

Singer Dua Lipa, 25, has pretty much become a member of the Hadid family since she started dating Anwar Hadid, 22, in 2019. So it’s not unusual for her and Anwar to go our to dinner with his mother Yolanda in New York. Dua’s career is going great guns- she’s been busy recording and performing all over the place. Anwar seems to support himself with modeling but he’s always available to travel with Dua and keep an eye on her. He seems to be crazy about her and very possessive- for now, she seems to be enjoying it…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results