Police search for missing Toronto boy Abdur Willie

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.
Abdur Willie, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 22, at 4 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.
Abdur Willie, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 22, at 4 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply