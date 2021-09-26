Police search for missing Toronto boy Abdur Willie

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Abdur Willie, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 22, at 4 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9, 135 lbs, with a thin build and black short curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a neon hoodie with black writing on the front and back.

Police are concerned for his safety.