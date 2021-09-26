Tudum India Spotlight: From Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Netflix shares first look and promos

Tudum is a Netflix global fan event where the creators will be sharing first glimpses of the much-awaited titles which will be streaming soon on the platform. A special India Spotlight was also held today where upcoming Indian films and series were announced with special glimpses. While the titles were earlier revealed by Netflix, the first glimpses of each movie and series have further added to the excitement.
Here's a list of all the movies and shows to look forward to on Netflix:
FILMS:
Dhamaka
Producer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films, Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, Amita
Madhvani
Director: Ram Madhvani
Writer: Puneet Sharma, Ram Madhvani
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Special
Appearance – Mrunal Thakur
A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.
Khufiya
Producer: Vishal Bhardwaj Films
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Narula
Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi
Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment
Co-Producer: Somen Mishra
Director: Vivek Soni
Writer: Aarsh Vora, Vivek Soni
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu
Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity– that arise from their long-distance marriage.
Minnal Murali
Producer: Weekend Blockbusters, Sophia Paul
Director: Basil Joseph
Writer: Arun A.R, Justin Matthews
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan
Set in the 90s, Minnal Murali (Original Language: Malayalam;), is an origin story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.
Plan A Plan B
Producer: Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra
and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd)
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Writer: Rajat Arora
Cast: Kusha Kapila, Poonam Dhillon, Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia
She is a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. He is a successful divorce lawyer with a secret. What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?
SERIES:
Aranyak
Producer: Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment
Showrunner: Rohan Sippy
Director: Vinay Waikul
Writer: Charudutt Acharya
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna
Malik
Finding Anamika
Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment
Showrunner: Sri Rao
Director: Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar
Writer: Sri Rao, Nisha Mehta
Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley,
Muskkaan Jaferi
This is a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.
Heeramandi
Producer: Bhansali Productions
Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas.
Kota Factory S2
Producer: The Viral Fever
Director: Raghav Subbu
Showrunner: Raghav Subbu, Shreyansh Pandey
Writers: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi
Pillai, Urvi Singh
Kota Factory, the first black and white web series of India, revolves around Kota – its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show depicts this universe through the eyes of Vaibhav, a vulnerable teenager, and Jeetu Bhaiya, a modern-day Dronacharya. The show captures the melancholic life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. In this season, will Vaibhav move onto greener pastures, leaving behind Jeetu Bhaiya, his friends and his love interest.
Mismatched S2
Producer: RSVP Movies
Showrunner: Akarsh Khurana
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, Sunayana
Kumari
Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey,
Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.
Little Things S4
Producer: Dice Media
Showrunner & Executive Producer: Ashwin Suresh
Executive Producers: Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita
Directors: Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua
Writers: Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, Gaurav Patki
Cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar
Creative Producer: Akshata Samant
Little Things returns for its fourth and final season. After over six years of togetherness, watch as Dhruv and Kavya make the tricky transition from young love to a more mature relationship. Over the season, we'll see them navigate questions around commitment, health, ambition and family, and in doing so, be as honest and intimate with each other as they've been in the past. So take a seat and let Dhruv and Kavya take you on one last journey as they overcome the big hurdles, all while loving the 'Little Things'.
Check out the first glimpse and promo of all the above titles here:
