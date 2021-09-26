Tudum India Spotlight: From Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Netflix shares first look and promos

Tudum is a Netflix global fan event where the creators will be sharing first glimpses of the much-awaited titles which will be streaming soon on the platform. A special India Spotlight was also held today where upcoming Indian films and series were announced with special glimpses. While the titles were earlier revealed by Netflix, the first glimpses of each movie and series have further added to the excitement.

Here's a list of all the movies and shows to look forward to on Netflix:

FILMS:

Dhamaka

Producer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films, Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, Amita

Madhvani

Director: Ram Madhvani

Writer: Puneet Sharma, Ram Madhvani

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Special

Appearance – Mrunal Thakur

A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Khufiya

Producer: Vishal Bhardwaj Films

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Narula

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi

Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment

Co-Producer: Somen Mishra

Director: Vivek Soni

Writer: Aarsh Vora, Vivek Soni

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity– that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Minnal Murali

Producer: Weekend Blockbusters, Sophia Paul

Director: Basil Joseph

Writer: Arun A.R, Justin Matthews

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan

Set in the 90s, Minnal Murali (Original Language: Malayalam;), is an origin story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

Plan A Plan B

Producer: Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra

and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Writer: Rajat Arora

Cast: Kusha Kapila, Poonam Dhillon, Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. He is a successful divorce lawyer with a secret. What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?

SERIES:

Aranyak

Producer: Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

Showrunner: Rohan Sippy

Director: Vinay Waikul

Writer: Charudutt Acharya

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna

Malik



After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in the misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

Finding Anamika

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Showrunner: Sri Rao

Director: Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar

Writer: Sri Rao, Nisha Mehta

Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley,

Muskkaan Jaferi

This is a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Heeramandi

Producer: Bhansali Productions

Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas.

Kota Factory S2

Producer: The Viral Fever

Director: Raghav Subbu

Showrunner: Raghav Subbu, Shreyansh Pandey

Writers: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi

Pillai, Urvi Singh

Kota Factory, the first black and white web series of India, revolves around Kota – its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show depicts this universe through the eyes of Vaibhav, a vulnerable teenager, and Jeetu Bhaiya, a modern-day Dronacharya. The show captures the melancholic life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. In this season, will Vaibhav move onto greener pastures, leaving behind Jeetu Bhaiya, his friends and his love interest.

Mismatched S2

Producer: RSVP Movies

Showrunner: Akarsh Khurana

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, Sunayana

Kumari

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey,

Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade

Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.

Little Things S4

Producer: Dice Media

Showrunner & Executive Producer: Ashwin Suresh

Executive Producers: Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita

Directors: Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, Gaurav Patki

Cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar

Creative Producer: Akshata Samant

Little Things returns for its fourth and final season. After over six years of togetherness, watch as Dhruv and Kavya make the tricky transition from young love to a more mature relationship. Over the season, we'll see them navigate questions around commitment, health, ambition and family, and in doing so, be as honest and intimate with each other as they've been in the past. So take a seat and let Dhruv and Kavya take you on one last journey as they overcome the big hurdles, all while loving the 'Little Things'.

Check out the first glimpse and promo of all the above titles here:

