Police search for missing Toronto woman Earim Asghar

September 30, 2021

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Earim Asghar, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the Dawes Road and Coleman Avenue area.

She is described as 5’5", medium build, shoulder length black hair, possibly wearing a purple hoody and dark pants.

