Police search for missing Toronto woman Earim Asghar

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Earim Asghar, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the Dawes Road and Coleman Avenue area.
