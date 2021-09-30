Nawazuddin Siddiqui says OTT has become a business for producers

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated at the 2021 International Emmy Award in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film Serious Men. However, the actor isn’t much hopeful of the future of OTT in India.

According to an interview with a tabloid, Nawazuddin who was appreciated for his performance in Sacred Games said that streaming platforms are no longer coming up with engaging content. He said that OTT started off really well and opened new avenues for filmmakers and actors in India and the content on these platforms was quite different from what we see in cinemas but now it is losing its novelty. He further added that there is a lot of content coming out but the quality has been ruined.

Nawazuddin has worked in several OTT projects like Serious Men, Raat Akeli Hai and Ghoomketu. He complained that streaming platforms have now turned into a business. People have a habit of turning art into a business and OTT has also become a money-making business for production houses, he said.

The actor who is currently in London shooting for Heropanti 2 feels sad with the overload of content on streaming platforms. He said that OTT platform gave him recognition but people are now bored with the same type of content. He concluded by clarifying that he is not doing any web series and he is not interested in doing any OTT projects unless something excites him.

