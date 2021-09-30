Jannat Zubair looks breathtaking in a beautiful white anarkali set

Indian television actress and internet sensation Jannat Zubair is winning millions of hearts every day with her charms.

Recently, she shared a few photos while soaking the sun in beautiful Indian attire. She was seen in a breathtaking white anarkali with detailed embroidery work along with a beige mesh dupatta with embellishment from The Adhya.

Jannat opted for a minimal makeup look while keeping her hair all loose. She captioned the post by saying, “Ye dhoop.”

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the 2018 film Hichki.

