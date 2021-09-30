Jannat Zubair looks breathtaking in a beautiful white anarkali set

Indian television actress and internet sensation Jannat Zubair is winning millions of hearts every day with her charms.

Recently, she shared a few photos while soaking the sun in beautiful Indian attire. She was seen in a breathtaking white anarkali with detailed embroidery work along with a beige mesh dupatta with embellishment from The Adhya.

Jannat opted for a minimal makeup look while keeping her hair all loose. She captioned the post by saying, “Ye dhoop.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the 2018 film Hichki.

