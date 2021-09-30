Pooja Hegde spotted at the airport dressed in an all-black set with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 1.57 lakh

Pooja Hegde has had quite a busy schedule ever since the lockdown eased. The actress who has a dress for every occasion is never too far from sharing a picture or two in lovely outfits that sends her fans into frenzy.

She was recently seen at the airport looking chic in an all-black outfit with a touch of the gorgeous nude palette. She styled a black set with a matching cropped top and mini skirt that she paired with a nude trench coat. She added the luxurious Louis Vuitton multi pochette cross body bag to finish the look. The bag costs a whopping Rs. 1,57,620. She was seen leaving for Chennai for the shoot of a film.

Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay makes the long list of Pooja envious upcoming country-wide projects.

