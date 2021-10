The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Seema Kanjirathingal, 42, was last seen on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Martin Grove Road and The Westwayarea.

She is described as 5'4", with a medium build, brown eyes, long black straight hair, and missing three front teeth. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, yellow shoes, carrying a black bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.