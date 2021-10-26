Sanjay Gupta calls it ‘shameful’ as Bollywood remains silent during Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘moment of crisis’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is the latest celebrity who has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid the Aryan Khan drug case controversy that has led to the young star kid's arrest. The filmmaker has questioned the film industry for remaining silent in this entire crisis when Shah Rukh Khan has worked hard towards helping the industry.

Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to post, “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Twinkle Khanna, Alankrita Shrivastava, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt are a few of them who have commented on Aryan Khan and supported Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau, earlier this month. It's been a few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. On October 20, the special NDPS court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea following which he reached High Court to file a bail application. On October 21, Shah Rukh Khan made his first visit to Arthur Road Jail to visit his son. After his visit, it was reported that the Bombay High Court decided to hear the bail plea on October 26.

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

