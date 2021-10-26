All you need to know about Nora Fatehi’s Sizzling Hot track in Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate was released on Independence Day 2018 and took an earth-shattering opening, surprising the trade and industry alike. The massy treatment, John Abraham’s presence, music and well-cut trailer contributed to this development. Another factor that helped was Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Dilbar’. It topped the chartbusters pre-release and played a major role in attracting audiences to the theatres. The super-success of the track made Nora Fatehi a household name. Yesterday, the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was unveiled and it showed glimpses of Nora Fatehi’s item song in the film and it made it evident that it’s yet another sizzling track from the actress.
A source told us, “The song will either be titled ‘Dilruba’ or ‘Kusu Kusu’. Nora has done belly dancing and those who have seen swear that she is at her hottest best in the song. Interestingly, unlike ‘Dilbar’ or her other songs in Batla House (2019) and Marjaavaan (2019), this song in Satyameva Jayate 2 is an original track. But like ‘Dilbar’, it has the Middle Eastern vibe.”
Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham in a triple role and in four different avatars. Also starring in the film are Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor and Anup Soni. It will be released in cinemas on November 25, 2021.
Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra to feature in the Hindi version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Thank God
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply