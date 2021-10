The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Avinash Noronha, 24, was last seen on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

He is described as 5’10”, with short dark hair, and a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, and blue jeans.

He may be driving a black Nissan Murano SUV bearing Ontario license plates CTSV 602.

Police are concerned for his safety.