Radhika Madan looks sexy in a black shimmery bralette and white shirt

Radhika Madan is out and about making fashion statements with every appearance. Radhika Madan has been a part of several critically acclaimed films. She has made a space for herself in the industry. She started out with television and is now making it huge in the Indian Film Industry. She created her own path and has done exemplary work since.
Radhika Madan was seen last in the film Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal.
