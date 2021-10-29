Radhika Madan looks sexy in a black shimmery bralette and white shirt

Radhika Madan is out and about making fashion statements with every appearance. Radhika Madan has been a part of several critically acclaimed films. She has made a space for herself in the industry. She started out with television and is now making it huge in the Indian Film Industry. She created her own path and has done exemplary work since.

Radhika Madan donned a grunge and edgy look. She looked gorgeous as ever in black bralette with floral, gold shimmer details. She pairs it with a pair of asymmetrical hemline shorts with the same print as the bralette. She added a basic white shirt and used it as a cover up. She looked stunning in the look with dewy, fresh makeup, smokey eyes and her hair in middle parted messy waves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan was seen last in the film Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read: Radhika Madan responds to trolling on her outfit choice; says she feels confident in her body and will wear whatever she likes

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results