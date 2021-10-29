Sanjana Sanghi looks like a festive wonder as she campaigns for Swarovski Crystals

Sanjana Sanghi won over the internet with her adorable antics and her cute nerdy role in Dil Bechara. She made headlines with her role and she made quite a charming appearance on celluloid.
On the work front, Sanjana was last seen sharing screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra’s 2020 film, Dil Bechara. Her next film is Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur.
