Sanjana Sanghi looks like a festive wonder as she campaigns for Swarovski Crystals

Sanjana Sanghi won over the internet with her adorable antics and her cute nerdy role in Dil Bechara. She made headlines with her role and she made quite a charming appearance on celluloid.

Sanjana Sanghi was recently roped in as the brand ambassador for Swarovski Crystals. She donned a satin, lilac body hugging corset. She adds some bling and shine with heavy stone earrings and chunky studded rings. Sanjana's makeup is dewy with a natural toned blush, tinted lips and hair in a messy bun with a few strands framing her face. Sanjana stands out in this bejeweled wonder. Sanjana flashed her radiant smile and penned down a caption about spending a Diwali full of light and with love and fearlessness

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen sharing screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra’s 2020 film, Dil Bechara. Her next film is Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

