Vidya Balan adds a modern twist to her authentic handwoven saree

Vidya Balan is dripping of sheer excellence every time she steps out in a saree. Her saree looks are creating a stir on social media and Balan's printed sarees are back in trend and are worth the hype.

Vidya Balan donned a printed, handwoven drape with a chic contemporary take. Her saree was black with a heavily printed border. She looked absolutely refreshing in this drape with soft makeup, kohled eyes and a bold red lip with her hair in a neat center parted bun.

The handwoven weave is draped with a modern take and gorgeous authentic embroidery. Vidya pulls off this saree look like an absolute boss. She kept her styling simple with long earrings.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Sherni which released on Amazon Prime Video a few months back. She will next be seen in film with Shefali Shah.

