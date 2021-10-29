Aahana Kumra turns up the heat in a sexy strapless bodycon black leather dress for Call My Agent Bollywood promotions

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra is currently promoting her upcoming series Call My Agent: Bollywood. The actress is making waves were her stunning style.
The actress recently shared a few swoonworthy photos where she was seen striking some hot poses. She was seen slaying a sexy strapless fitted black leather midi-dress with a leather belt from Herin.
On the work front, Aahana Kumra is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series Call My Agent Bollywood.
