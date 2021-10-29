Aahana Kumra turns up the heat in a sexy strapless bodycon black leather dress for Call My Agent Bollywood promotions

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra is currently promoting her upcoming series Call My Agent: Bollywood. The actress is making waves were her stunning style.

The actress recently shared a few swoonworthy photos where she was seen striking some hot poses. She was seen slaying a sexy strapless fitted black leather midi-dress with a leather belt from Herin.

She accessorized the look with gold hoops from Antarez and matching ring from Paavaki Jewels along with a pair of black heels from Eridani. For her makeup, she did a minimal nude look with defined eyes. She kept her hair clean in a ponytail tied with a white string. She captioned her post by saying “Make sure that you….Call My Agent Bollywood. Show drops tomorrow!!”

On the work front, Aahana Kumra is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series Call My Agent Bollywood.

