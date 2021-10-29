Raashi Khanna looks stunning in OTT luxurious top and skirt set worth Rs. 66,000

Indian actress Raashi Khanna is best known for her frequent appearances in Telugu and Tamil film industry. She is all set to make her Hindi debut with Raj and DK series starring alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress is super enthusiastic about fashion and styling and she never fails to flaunt her looks on social media.

Recently, the stunner shared a super cool reel of her getting dressed for her photoshoot. In an Instagram reel, we get to see her gorgeous outfit look along with some BTS and fun. She is seen slaying a T-shaped luxurious stain hazel top styled with a fitted feather and lace detailed skirt set worth $894.82 (Rs. 66,000 approx) by Divalukky.

She accessorised the luxurious look with minimal silver studs and ring from Syndiora India. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look. She kept her hair loose along with side-parted and wavy. She captioned her reel by saying, “When you are happy and you know it but you are exhausted too” and captioned another post as, “Love dressing up ????????

#enoughsaid”

On the work front, Raashi Khanna is all set for her upcoming Tamil language historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

