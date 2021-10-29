Mouni Roy pairs a neon orange bikini top with thigh-high slit skirt in Dubai

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is raising the temperature with her swoon-worthy pictures from her recent trip to Dubai. She has been enjoying her time on the beach.

She was seen looking breathtaking while soaking in the sun at the beach with an amazing view in a satin orange blouse by Rag doll's citrus collection style with a long beige wrap skirt with front slit while looking like a goddess.

For makeup, she did a minimal glowing look. She kept her hair all sleek and loose. She captioned her post, “Always happy.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video ‘Disco Balma’. She will next star in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

