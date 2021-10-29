Mouni Roy pairs a neon orange bikini top with thigh-high slit skirt in Dubai

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is raising the temperature with her swoon-worthy pictures from her recent trip to Dubai. She has been enjoying her time on the beach.
For makeup, she did a minimal glowing look. She kept her hair all sleek and loose. She captioned her post, “Always happy.”
On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video ‘Disco Balma’. She will next star in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
