Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal get into the Halloween spirit with their latest photoshoot

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to win our hearts with their charms and it looks like this couple is all set for Halloween.

Recently, on Instagram, Richa shared a few photos of herself with her boyfriend Ali Fazal in a perfect Halloween look where Richa is slaying the iconic look of the Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a beautiful white corset with pearl detailing styled with a silver wrap skirt with front slit.

She accessorized the look with a gorgeous silver Egyptian style headband and paired the look with transparent heels. For her makeup, she did a glam look while keeping a sleek hairstyle.

On other hand, Ali Fazal was dressed as a hot vampire in a black open button blazer with gorgeous embellishment work in one sleeves styled with a white shirt underneath along with black bottoms. He accessorized the look with silver bracelet, rings, and multilayered necklace. He also added a pair of red shoes to complete the look. For his makeup, he did a glittery look to match the vampire vibe. Richa captioned her post, “23/10/2021 Sport .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

On the work front, Richa Chadha is all set for her upcoming film Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results