Remember Ranveer Singh’s throwback picture sporting the ‘Mohawk’ hairdo? The actor reveals the story behind it on COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture’

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh, famous for his flamboyant fashion, has been stylish since childhood. From rocking a red onesie with a hoodie as a toddler to sporting a funky ‘Mohawk' hairdo, he has done it all. Now on the Diwali weekend special episode of COLORS' The Big Picture, India's first visual-based quiz show, the dashing host makes a huge revelation behind his cool 'Mohawk' hairstyle. He confesses that the hairstyle was inspired by the famous WWE star Tatanka.

In the upcoming episode, Ranveer shares his ardent love for WWE and how he was a huge fan of Tatanka while growing up and that was the major inspiration behind the hairdo, Tatanka himself. Well, the mystery behind his famous throwback pic has been finally solved!

This weekend will be a memorable one as Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif grace the stage of 'The Big Picture' and enjoy thrilling moments in the company of Ranveer Singh. Get ready for the Diwali special weekend episode with a star-studded evening!

