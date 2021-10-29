Alia Bhatt reveals her secret to radiant skin and healthy shiny hair

Bollywood Diva and the gorgeous star Alia Bhatt never fails to stun us with her amazing styling sense and her no make and healthy skin which we are in love with.
In an Interview with Elle India, Alia Bhatt revealed her secret to the perfect radiant skin. Alia said that she follows a simple beauty ritual for healthy skin. She drinks plenty of water and pampers her skin with good moisturiser, sunscreen, lip balm and Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer.
For her hair, Alia puts some extra care to it just like every actress. She masks mostly everything she eats from Yogurt, avocado DIY mask to eggs. She also oils her hair weekly to keep it strong and damage free along with experimenting it with onion hair oil.
On the work front, Alia is all set for her upcoming films including Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Both films are set to release in the first week of January. She also has Darlings, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.
Also Read: Mouni Roy pairs a neon orange bikini top with thigh-high slit skirt in Dubai
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply