South Korean female group TWICE is set to make their powerful comeback. The group has released a timetable and tracklist for their upcoming 3rd full album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3! on their official social media page.

On October 29, the comeback teaser time table was announce on their official twitter handle. According to it, a full album preview will be out next week on November 1, kicking off official teasers.

TWICE 3rd Full Album

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"

Tracklist

Title – 'SCIENTIST'

Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)

A series of concept photos can be expected, followed by an album sneak peek, music video teasers, a comeback live broadcast, and more, all leading up to the release of Formula of Love: O+T=<3 on November 12.

As it can be seen in the tracklist teaser poster, TWICE's third full album will be loaded with a whopping 17-tracks. The title track is 'Scientist’, while other exciting numbers include sub-unit songs ‘Push & Pull’, ‘Hello’, and ‘1, 2, 3’.

Along with that a Korean version of TWICE's hit English single ‘The Feels’ which was released on October 1 this year, will be available as a CD-only track, while ‘The Feels’ and the R3HAB remix of ‘Scientist’ will be available as digital-only tracks.

'The Feels' debuted at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 On October 11, making it the group's first song to enter the chart. TWICE have also announced the release of a new Japanese single ‘Doughnut’ on October 15, which is slated to be released on December 15 this year.

