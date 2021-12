The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Shreela Talukder, 19, was last seen on Friday, December 3, 2021 , at 5 a.m., in the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'0", approximately 105 lbs., with short straight hair. She was wearing a black coat with black fur trim on the hood, and black ankle boots with red trim around the ankle.

Police are concerned for her safety.