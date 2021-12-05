Jasmin Bhasin buys a new abode in Mumbai; beau Aly Goni congratulates him

Bigg Boss 14 fame and TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has made a new accomplishment in her life. The actress has bought a new home in Mumbai which is a big deal for anybody coming from outside the city. While who looks happier than her is her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly Goni shared a photo with Jasmin from her new home. The house looks pretty with the lavish interiors of subtle colours. The subtle colours are complemented with little vibrant detailings such as the pink furniture, wooden high rise chairs and yellow chandelier. While Aly Goni looked dapper as he donned a white printed shirt, ripped pants and slip-on shoes. Jasmin, on the other hand, was in casual lemon yellow joggers and a white printed tee.

Sharing the picture Aly in his caption expressed how proud he is of his girlfriend. Aly wrote, "I m so so sooo proud of you ❤️ Congratulations on ur new house Meri Jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this".The post had a very sweet reply from Jasmin Bhasin. The actress responded with a short and sweet reply that speaks all about their relationship "Our home."

