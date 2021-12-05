Indian born Parag Agrawal Named CEO of Twitter

Parag Agrawal succeeds Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who announced on Monday that he was stepping down.

India-born Parag Agrawal, who has been named the chief executive officer of Twitter, is making headlines in the country of his birth as many celebrate his appointment.

The 37-year-old succeeded Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who announced on Monday that he was stepping down.

Mr Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become the firm's chief technology officer.

He's been described as a safe pair of hands, and has a huge job ahead of him.

But the news of his appointment has led to much celebration in India where the micro-blogging platform has more than 30 million users.

Many took to Twitter to applaud his appointment, pointing out that he is now the youngest CEO of an S&P 500 company. Some added him to the long list of Indian CEOs of global technology firms.