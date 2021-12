The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Kaizepa Tjondu, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:35 p.m., in the Spadina Road and Dupont Street area.

She is described as 6'0", with a medium build and has short black curly hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket, grey toque and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for her safety.