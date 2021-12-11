Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah takes a dig at Rakhi Swant’s husband Riteish’s picture with his first wife

Controversial star Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines over the past few years over her husband. Recently, the actress had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and finally unveiled the secret behind her mysterious husband. Ritesh entered the house along with her husband Ritesh and it was the very first time that the audience got to know about him.

Now, a revelation about Ritesh's personal life has shocked everyone as his photos with his first wife and kid have gone viral on social media. Seeing this Rakhi's close friend and actress Kashmera Shah has also gone shocked.

Taking a dig at this, Kashmera Shah took to her Twitter handle and gave a strong warning statement against Ritesh. Kashmera wrote, "Omg someone just sent me a picture of the so called husband of Rakhi being married to someone else. Has he lied to Rakhi? He better not have fooled her because he will have to deal with me when he gets out. Oh poor Rakhi. I hope this news is not true #bb15 @BiggBoss #RakhiSawant."

Previously, the actress took a dig at Ritesh and warned him to behave properly with Rakhi. Kashmera wrote, "Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #bb15."

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant starts the day on a hilarious note; wakes up housemates with a broom

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results