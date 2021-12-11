Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah takes a dig at Rakhi Swant’s husband Riteish’s picture with his first wife

Controversial star Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines over the past few years over her husband. Recently, the actress had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and finally unveiled the secret behind her mysterious husband. Ritesh entered the house along with her husband Ritesh and it was the very first time that the audience got to know about him.
Now, a revelation about Ritesh's personal life has shocked everyone as his photos with his first wife and kid have gone viral on social media. Seeing this Rakhi's close friend and actress Kashmera Shah has also gone shocked.
Previously, the actress took a dig at Ritesh and warned him to behave properly with Rakhi. Kashmera wrote, "Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #bb15."
