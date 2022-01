The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Hugh Robert Ivey-Young, 32, was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:55 a.m., in The Queensway and Sunnyside Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 170lbs, thin build, with brown hair, brown beard, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his right forearm "Young."

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, blue jeans, a black and green Saskatchewan Roughriders sweater, black shoes, blue surgical mask and brown jacket.

Police are concerned for his safety.