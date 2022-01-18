Police search for missing Toronto woman Prasanthy Aruchunan

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Prasanthy Aruchunan, 28, was last seen on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5’-5’1", 130-140 lbs., medium build, brown eyes, black straight hair, and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with fur on the hood, black pants, black purse and black knee high boots. She also has three earrings in each ear.

Police are concerned for her safety.