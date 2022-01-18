Rihanna: These Boots Are Made For Running

Rihanna braved a New York snowstorm Sunday night to meet her beau ASAP Rocky for dinner. We couldn’t help but notice her footwear- a cross between cowboy boots and sneakers. The first designer to bravely merge cowboys and sports was Tony Lama back in 1984 and they were described as surprisingly comfortable. The late Virgil Abloh designed Rihanna’s cowboy sneakers this year for Louis Vuitton – in fact it was one of his last creations. That means these boots are probably collectors items…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

