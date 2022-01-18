Is This The Future Of Men’s Fashion?

Look what the pandemic and the devastating weather changes have done to the world of fashion! It’s a battle just staying alive these days and menswear designer Justin Gall (he’s new to us!) is ready to take on the challenges of the modern world. Gall’s collections have a dystopian theme – his clothes are described as protective gear for harsh times. In other words SURVIVAL. His show in Milan this week featured comfortable, functional fabrics made to LAST, with a slightly military feel. Some of the ensembles even have detachable arm and leg units. Gall, an American graphic artist, dyes and paints his own fabrics. (Kanye’s going to be jealous!) Gall’s collection is worth a look!

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results