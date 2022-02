The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Dhulimini Manapaya, 21, was last seen on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the evening, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.

She is described as 5’4”, with a thin build, brown hair, and a tattoo on the left side of her neck. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.