Elliot Page Has A Lot To Say About Hollywood

Elliot Page was the first Oscar nominated actress (Ellen Page in Juno) to come out as transgender in Hollywood history. He made the announcement over two years ago and his career is understandably up in the air right now. Determined to make the best of it, Elliot is writing a memoir called Pageboy and it already sold to a publisher for 3 million dollars. It looks like it will be a guessing game of homophobic Hollywood bullies and we hope there are lots of clues. Not only did a male director try to seduce Ellen at the age of 16, but a HUGE movie star got drunk at a party and went on a homophobic rampage, embarrassing Page when she first came out as gay. Put Pageboy on your Christmas list for 2023.

