Jacob Elordi: Whatever You Do, Don’t Look At Me!

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is attempting to slip into The Crosby Hotel in New York as unobtrusively as possible with a black hooded coat, mask, and a leather bag. But when you are 6’5,” it’s really hard NOT to be noticed. Why is the Australian actor trying to be undercover? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that two of his famous ex-girlfriends happen to be both staying at The Crosby with their new boyfriends, and a lobby run-in might be… awkward. Zendaya is there with her new Batman boyfriend Tom Holland, and Kaia Gerber is also at the hotel with her Elvis boyfriend Austin Butler. We’re guessing their paths will not cross.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

