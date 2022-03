The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Hossein Sadeghi, 59, was last seen on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the afternoon, in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as white, 5'8", slim build, short salt and pepper hair and light brown eyes.

There is no picture available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.