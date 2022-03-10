Kathy Griffin Has Nothing Bad To Say About The Kardashians

Kathy Griffin was quick to point out that Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian were not the first to use caution tape for the purpose of fashion. Griffin posted this vintage photo on Instagram captioned “Ahead of my time.” She did NOT have a negative word to say about Kim because she used to live next door to Kim and Kanye and Kim’s whole family was very nice to her – especially when she was blackballed for that photo of her with Donald Trump’s “head.” Kathy says most of her anti-Trump friends abandoned her at that time but the Kardashians were always good to her and she’s grateful.

Photo: Instagram

