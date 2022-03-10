Virgil Abloh: Thanks For The Memories

Sadly, the late Virgil Abloh’s last collection for Louis Vuitton (Fall/Winter 2022) was shown in Paris and it emphasized what a loss he is to the design world. Not only did Abloh combine streetwear with luxury fashion, but he presented functional gender-free dressing in an appealing way. Models all had unstyled, tousled hair, and none wore makeup – which increased the neutrality factor. (Will this ever catch on for the overdone Kardashians?) Abloh’s non-gender garments consisted of oversize trousers for women and dresses and skirts for men, but we cannot help but wonder about sizing. Will the non-gender items be available in a huge array of sizes or will they all be “oversize?“

