The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Cheyenne Rowe, 12, was last seen on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area.

She is described as 5'3", medium to heavy build, with black straight hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, pink pants, blue sweatshirt and brown boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.