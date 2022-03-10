Selma Blair: A Restraining Order? Really?

How quickly this relationship degenerated from playful and fun to a restraining order! Selma Blair and her boyfriend Ron Carlson have been very public with their relationship for YEARS – granted, it’s been off and on, but he stuck by her through her devastating MS diagnosis and subsequent adjustments. Recently Selma acquired her new service dog Scout who responds to her every need – could he have contributed to this disastrous split? It’s definitely a “He Said She Said” situation with both Selma and Ron charging the other with violence and denying their own. It’s a sad way to break up….

