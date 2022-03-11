The RBC Canadian open tickets on sale

The 111th playing of Canada’s National Men’s Open Championship returns June 6-12, 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in partnership with Islington Golf Club in Toronto

Golf Canada, in partnership with title sponsor RBC, is pleased to offer a full selection of ticket options for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

Following two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open returns June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto with nearby Islington Golf Club hosting the tournament’s official practice facility. The stars of the PGA TOUR will return to Toronto as St. George’s prepares to host the tournament for the fifth time and first since 2010.

With a superb June date on the PGA TOUR schedule the week prior to the US Open, the 111th playing of Canada’s National Men’s Open Championship will be a week-long summer festival and a premier event on the Canadian sports calendar.

Building on the multi-day sellout that thrilled fans in 2019 and culminated with Rory McIlroy’s impressive victory, fans of all ages will once again experience the energy of world-class PGA TOUR golf and exciting activities all week long including the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series on Friday and Saturday (musical acts to be announced in the coming weeks), The Rink on the 16th hole at St. George’s, and a variety of food and patio experiences at the Recipe Unlimited Fare Way.

"Together with RBC we are incredibly excited to bring the 2022 RBC Canadian Open back to the PGA TOUR schedule in a big way as a kick-off to summer festival season in Toronto,” said RBC Canadian Open Tournament Director Bryan Crawford. “With so much built-up momentum and the deep interest in golf at all levels of the game, the return of the RBC Canadian Open will be a can’t miss pinnacle celebration.”

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to the tournament along with our partners Golf Canada,” said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. “We look forward to sharing more details on the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series and building on the success of 2019.”

In addition to the full suite of RBC Canadian Open tickets now available, youth aged 12-and-under get free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All Friday and Saturday tickets will include access to the RBCxMusic Concert Series.

GENERAL ADMISSION – DAILY GROUNDS TICKETS

Spectators can take advantage of miles of front row seating! General admission tickets provide access to the golf course—get an up-close look at your favourite PGA TOUR stars, enjoy fan activations throughout the property and experience the thrill of major professional golf.

www.rbccanadianopen.com/tickets