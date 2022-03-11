National women’s soccer league appoints Jessica Berman as new commissioner

Berman will take up her new role at North Americaâ€™s elite womenâ€™s soccer league on 20th

Berman to serve for initial four years

Marla Messing to remain interim CEO until 30th May

Berman replaces Lisa Baird, who resigned in October amid Paul Riley sexual misconduct scandal

The National Womenâ€™s Soccer League (NWSL) has named Jessica Berman as its new commissioner.

Berman joins North Americaâ€™s elite womenâ€™s soccer league after two and a half years serving as deputy commissioner and executive vice president of business affairs at the National Lacrosse League (NLL). She also spent 13 years with the National Hockey League (NHL), eventually becoming vice president of community development, culture and growth and executive director of the NHL Foundation.

In her new role, Berman will oversee all operations of the NWSL with a focus on supporting players, working with clubs to build on the momentum of the leagueâ€™s growing audience, and collaborating with NWSL partners to create engaging fan experiences.

Berman will officially begin her four-year term as NWSL commissioner on 20th April. Marla Messing will continue as interim chief executive until 30th May to ensure a smooth transition.

Messing was appointed in October as the NWSL dealt with the fallout from an abuse scandal that rocked the league, which saw numerous coaches and executives lose their jobs. Among them was former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, who was sacked over sexual misconduct allegations from his time at the Portland Thorns.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of commissioner Lisa Baird last October after just 19 months in charge. Her departure meant Messing was brought in on a temporary basis to work with the NWSLâ€™s clubs to overhaul the executive committee and oversee the running of day-to-day operations, as well as managing the NWSLâ€™s response to the scandal.

The hiring of Berman comes a little over a month since the league and the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) signed their first-ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which will run until the end of 2026. The deal raises minimum player pay, as well as offering a share of revenues and improved health benefits.

â€œIâ€™m honoured to be the next commissioner of the NWSL and grateful to the owners for their confidence in me,â€� said Berman.

â€œWorking on behalf of, and in partnership with, our players is my number one priority. Having been involved in professional sports for many years, I know how critically important a genuine partnership with players is for us all to be successful and continue to grow.

â€œThe successful conclusion of the leagueâ€™s first-ever CBA with our players is the perfect foundation from which to build that partnership, and I am grateful for Marla Messingâ€™s leadership in getting that done.â€�