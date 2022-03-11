Trudeau speaks to President of Ukraine

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss Canadaâ€™s support to Ukraine in the wake of Russiaâ€™s continued military aggression.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canadaâ€™s steadfast support for Ukraineâ€™s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on Canadaâ€™s response to Russiaâ€™s unlawful and unjustifiable invasion, which includes additional sanctions against Russia, further military aid such as another shipment of highly specialized military equipment and advanced technologies as well as humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. President Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraineâ€™s determination to defeat Russiaâ€™s invading forces and highlighted the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people, fighting for their freedom.

Referencing his ongoing and highly productive meetings with leaders in Europe and in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the coordination underway among Ukraineâ€™s partners in order to continue supporting Ukraine along several lines of effort. President Zelenskyy accepted the Prime Ministerâ€™s invitation to address the Parliament of Canada, as Canadians are inspired by Ukraineâ€™s courage and determination and eager to hear directly from the President.

President Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for Canadaâ€™s assistance and the two leaders discussed ways in which Canada could continue to support Ukraine in the immediate future.