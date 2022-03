Altrad named as official sponsor of woman’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Rescheduled 2021 Rugby World Cup taking place in October and November in New Zealand obtains new sponsor.

Altrad also has deals with New Zealand Rugby, FFR and Australia’s Western Force

Industrial services firm Altrad has been named an official sponsor of this year’s rescheduled 2021 Rugby World Cup.

The 12-team women’s rugby union tournament is being held in New Zealand in October and November after being postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership further strengthens the French company’s association with the sport in New Zealand, where it recently commenced a new six-year deal as the main shirt sponsor of the All Blacks and Black Ferns national teams.

New Zealand Rugby confirms Altrad sponsorship

Altrad is also the main shirt sponsor of France’s national sides in a five-year deal that is reportedly worth €35 million (US$38.5 million) to the French Rugby Federation (FFR). In addition, the company owns Top 14 outfit Montpellier Herault Rugby.

Most recently, Altrad became the principal partner of Australia’s Western Force as part of an agreement that also includes the club’s Super W side.

Mohed Altrad, president and founder of the Altrad Group, said the Rugby World Cup deal “symbolises Altrad’s commitment to support both men’s and women’s rugby�.

He added: “We look forward to participating in the biggest and most successful women’s rugby tournament yet, and one which leaves a legacy not just for rugby but for women’s sport around the world.�

Michelle Hooper, the tournament director for the 2021 Rugby World Cup, said: “Today’s announcement is testament to Altrad’s continued and meaningful support of the women’s game not only in New Zealand, but in the northern hemisphere too.�