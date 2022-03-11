Altrad named as official sponsor of woman’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Rescheduled 2021 Rugby World Cup taking place in October and November in New Zealand obtains new sponsor.

Altrad also has deals with New Zealand Rugby, FFR and Australiaâ€™s Western Force

Industrial services firm Altrad has been named an official sponsor of this yearâ€™s rescheduled 2021 Rugby World Cup.

The 12-team womenâ€™s rugby union tournament is being held in New Zealand in October and November after being postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership further strengthens the French companyâ€™s association with the sport in New Zealand, where it recently commenced a new six-year deal as the main shirt sponsor of the All Blacks and Black Ferns national teams.

New Zealand Rugby confirms Altrad sponsorship

Altrad is also the main shirt sponsor of Franceâ€™s national sides in a five-year deal that is reportedly worth â‚¬35 million (US$38.5 million) to the French Rugby Federation (FFR). In addition, the company owns Top 14 outfit Montpellier Herault Rugby.

Most recently, Altrad became the principal partner of Australiaâ€™s Western Force as part of an agreement that also includes the clubâ€™s Super W side.

Mohed Altrad, president and founder of the Altrad Group, said the Rugby World Cup deal â€œsymbolises Altradâ€™s commitment to support both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s rugbyâ€�.

He added: â€œWe look forward to participating in the biggest and most successful womenâ€™s rugby tournament yet, and one which leaves a legacy not just for rugby but for womenâ€™s sport around the world.â€�

Michelle Hooper, the tournament director for the 2021 Rugby World Cup, said: â€œTodayâ€™s announcement is testament to Altradâ€™s continued and meaningful support of the womenâ€™s game not only in New Zealand, but in the northern hemisphere too.â€�