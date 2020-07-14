Confirmed Daily COVID-19 Cases A Global Comparison to the United States

This is going to be an extremely short posting.

Thanks to Professor Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider, a Teaching Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana -Champaign and his 91-DIVOC website, we have this graphic which shows the daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases with the cases in the United States highlighted:

Here is a graph with daily number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases for all states with New York highlighted showing where the problems lie:

Can anyone explain why, as a whole, the United States is a stand-out when it comes to the growth in the number of new daily confirmed cases when compared to all other nations, including its advanced economy peers in Europe? Even when normalized by population, the United States is still rather anomalous when two of the largest Southern Hemisphere nations of South African and Brazil, both of which are relatively early in their experience with COVID-10 are included as shown here:

Even Sweden with its minimalist approach to the pandemic hasn’t had an experience like the United States (when normalized by population) although it is somewhat similar since it did have a second peak which appears to have been passed:

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results