Donald Trump, Twitter and the American Technocracy

This has just happened:

…and, according to Twitter's Blog, this is why:

All of that, despite some rather odd events on Capitol Hill including this where Capitol Hill police seem to be opening barricades for demonstrators:

The American technotyrants are alive and well and living in their own little enclaves from which they hope to shut down any discussions that do not subscribe to their limited, self-serving narrative. Who is to say when or for what reason they will shut any of us down because our opinions are not theirs?

Censorship is alive and well and living in our post-truth technocracy.

As an aside, if you want to send a message to the social media companies that have been heavily censoring their products over the past year, in particular, stop clicking on the advertisements that they present you with. That is the source of nearly all of their ungodly profits.

