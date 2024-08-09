Justin Trudeau to mark ASEAN Day

This article was last updated on August 9, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…“Today, we join members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to celebrate ASEAN Day. For over half a century, ASEAN has promoted peace, prosperity, and progress. Its members and partners work together to grow strong economies and make the world a better place.

“Canada is one of 11 partners to be an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, which strengthens ties between our countries and advances mutually beneficial trade and investment. Our relationship is built on shared priorities, from taking climate action to making life more affordable for people on both sides of the Pacific. Last September, I took part in the ASEAN-Canada Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where we started a new chapter with the launch of the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership. This partnership, building on Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, will enhance trade, strengthen regional security, and increase Canada’s footprint in the region.

“With over one million people of Southeast Asian descent calling Canada home today, these communities are deeply woven into our country’s cultural fabric. They make us stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive.

“With this year’s ASEAN Day theme, ‘Connected & Resilient Community’, Canada’s partnership with ASEAN is only getting stronger. Together with our ASEAN partners, we are building a safer, fairer, and more prosperous world for everyone.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.