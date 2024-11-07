Canada congratulates Donald Trump

This article was last updated on November 7, 2024

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected as President of the United States of America for a second term, and Senator JD Vance for his election as Vice-President of the United States (U.S.).

“Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful partnership. We are neighbours and friends, united by a shared history, common values, and steadfast ties between our peoples. We are also each other’s largest trade partners and our economies are deeply intertwined.

“During President Trump’s first term, we successfully renegotiated the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which has created thousands of good-paying jobs and has brought investment and opportunity to our communities. In 2023, trade between Canada and the U.S. amounted to over $1.3 trillion, which means over $3.5 billion worth of goods and services crossed the Canada-U.S. border every single day. Building on Team Canada’s work to deepen this relationship since 2015, bilateral trade between our two countries has increased by over $400 billion.

