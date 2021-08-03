Sony onboard for Indian Test Match Series in England

Kent Mineral RO to serve as extra innings presenting sponsor, with Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy on board as associate sponsors

Series to be broadcast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six channels

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of India's tour of England, has inked deals with seven sponsors for the upcoming Test series.

The five-match series, which is due to begin on 4th August, will be aired by the pay-TV broadcaster in India on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six channels.

The network has secured Pan Bahar, Byju’s and Mahindra Sports Utility Vehicles as co-presenting sponsors of its coverage.

Kent Mineral RO will partner with SPSN as extra innings presenting sponsor, joining three associate sponsors, which are Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy.

The deals come two weeks after Sony agreed content partnerships with Facebook and Twitter for India's tours of England and Sri Lanka.

India travel to Trent Bridge for this week's first Test, which will be followed by games at Lord's, Headingley, The Oval and Old Trafford.