India defeat South Africa in first test

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian to take 100 overseas Test wickets, requiring just 23 Tests

First Test, Centurion (day five):

India 327 (Rahul 132; Ngidi 6-71) & 174 (Rabada 4-42 & Jansen 4-55)

South Africa 197 (Bavuma 52; Shami 5-44) & 191 (Elgar 77; Bumrah 3-50)

India won by 113 runs

India wrapped up a 113-run win over South Africa just after lunch on day five of the first Test at Centurion.

Needing 305 to win South Africa were bowled out for 191, with the final three wickets falling in 12 balls after the interval at SuperSport Park.

Having resumed the final day on 94-4, the hosts were 182-7 at lunch, with captain Dean Elgar making 77.

He was trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah, who was the pick of the India bowlers, taking 3-50.

Bumrah also made the decisive breakthrough when he removed Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj late on day four to break South Africa open.

Mohammad Shami took 3-63 – to go with his 5-44 in the first innings – while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in successive balls to wrap up victory.

South Africa had conceded a 130-run deficit after the first innings, bowled out for 197 in reply to India's 327.

The whole of day two was washed out, and the hosts fought back with the ball on day three and four to bowl India out for 174 in their second innings, but Elgar said "the batting let us down in this Test".

It was India's first victory at Centurion, and only their fourth in 21 Tests in South Africa. It is only the third time in 27 Tests that the hosts have lost at the venue.

The second Test in the three-match series starts on 3 January in Johannesburg.